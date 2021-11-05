Ministry of Justice proposes to form a new Commission on constitutional reforms

The ministry of Justice of Armenia has come up with idea of forming a new Commission for the constitutional reforms in the country. Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan has thanked the former members of the expert Commission for the work and stressed that the professional ‘heritage’ left by them would be considered during the new process.

As the Ministry of Justice reports, Minister Andreasyan has presented the proposal of the Justice Ministry on the formation of the new Commission and the organization of the process to lawmakers and legal scholars, expressing hope the draft proposals will be improved based on suggestions before putting into official circulation.

According to the Ministry proposal, the new Commission will include three representatives from parliamentary factions, extra-parliamentary forces, civil society organizations, as well as number of state bodies – the Justice Minister, Armenia’s Representative to the European Court of Human Rights, the Human Rights Defender, one representative from the General Assembly of Judges, legal scholars.

In Andreasyan’s words, the Constitutionalists should be written by the people based on wide public discussions.

Panorama.AM