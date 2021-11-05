Ecumenical Patriarch was discharged from the hospital

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America announced via a post on his Twitter account that the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has been discharged from Mount Sinai Hospital in good health and in good spirits.

We thank God that His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has just been released from @MountSinaiNYC hospital in good health and in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/MqjpUv2elK — Elpidophoros (@Elpidophoros) November 5, 2021

Archbishop of America: The Patriarch came to the USA sick and is leaving healthy

“We are proud as Greeks and for our doctors. The Patriarch came to the USA sick and is leaving healthy”.

With this statement, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the recovery of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

According to the Archbishop, after the recent hospitalization of the Ecumenical Patriarch in Washington, the need for further examinations was identified, as there were indications of a possible heart problem.

“The suspicion that there was something wrong with the heart of the Ecumenical Patriarch arose from the medical tests He did in Washington. Of course, the clinical picture of the Patriarch impressed the doctors, since it’s unbelievable that Patriarch Bartholomew was able to endure all this program, which was completed successfully thanks to His strength and will.

With discretion and some confidentiality, we processed the results of the exams, sent them to the excellent doctors we have here and finally, the operation was performed and we reached this result which is impressive, as the doctors tell us. “We are proud as Greeks and for our doctors. The Patriarch came to the USA sick and is leaving healthy”, Archbishop Elpidophoros emphasized characteristically.

The Archbishop spoke of a chronic illness but also of a favorable time, as the need for intervention was identified at the right time, thus allowing the Patriarch to address the problem in one of the best and most specialized hospitals in New York.

As he stated, “it is proved that everything that happens in the world is done with the providence of God. It seems that God loves our Patriarch and the fact that this journey finally took place was also a providence of God.

If it had not happened, the chronic disease from which the Patriarch suffered would not have come to the surface, our Greek doctors would not have diagnosed it with such efficiency and accuracy, the Patriarch would not have been in the hands of the only doctor in the world who does this surgery without open-heart surgery.

Here in Mount Sinai, Dangas is the only one to perform this operation without open-heart surgery. Throughout the operation, the Patriarch talked to the doctors about spiritual issues and asked him questions about religious issues and answered everything – he did not feel any discomfort – he only had the human concern we have when we know we are lying down and a cable is running around in our hearts. He was very good and now He is even better. “After the operation, the Ecumenical Patriarch said, ‘Thank God for everything.’

Satisfaction in the Medical Team of the Ecumenical Patriarch

The head of the medical team supervising the Ecumenical Patriarch, George Dangas, expressed his satisfaction, saying that the operation was a success and that the doctors provided for holistic management of the medical problem that arose.

The chief doctor explained that it will be discussed how long the Ecumenical Patriarch will need to recover before going back to Constantinople.

