Armenia, UK discuss perspectives of signing bilateral agreement to replace CEPA

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Ambassador to the US Varuzhan Nersesyan met Wendy Morton, UK Minister for Europe and Americas.

During the meeting, the parties first referred to the ongoing 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, noting with satisfaction Armenia’s involvement in the conference at the presidential level.

The Ambassador and the Minister stressed the need for a joint approach to the solution of this important issue, taking into account the fact that the issue of climate change knows no borders and applies to all countries without exception. In this context, the parties also discussed the prospects of implementing joint programs in this area.

Varuzhan Nersesyan and Wendy Morton touched upon the possibility of the formal signing of the Armenia-UK bilateral agreement replacing the Armenia-EU Comprehensive Extended Partnership Agreement (CEPA), taking into account that the document is now in the finalizing stage.

At the request of the Minister, the Ambassador presented the regional developments, the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the ongoing aggressive actions of Azerbaijan against Armenia and the encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia, the existence of POWs in Baku in violation of all humanitarian and moral norms. The need to resume the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was also touched upon.

The Ambassador and the Minister also discussed the steps to be taken to enrich the bilateral agenda in a number of spheres.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu