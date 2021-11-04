U.S. Embassy in Armenia hosts meeting of regional Chiefs of Mission

Ambassadors Tracy, Degnan, and Litzenberger, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Olson, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Andrew Schofer, and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Alexander Sokolowski participated in a regional Chiefs of Mission meeting hosted by U.S. Embassy Yerevan.

We couldn’t hold the event last year because of COVID-19, but we were excited to resume this long-standing tradition and gather with our colleagues from the region and from Washington, DC, to exchange ideas and information. Before COVID-19 interrupted this annual meeting, U.S. Embassy Baku and U.S. Embassy Tbilisi hosted the regional Chief of Mission meetings in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

As we approach the 30-year anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, we underscore our commitment to strengthening our partnerships and promoting a more secure, stable, and prosperous future for the people of the region.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu