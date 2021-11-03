State Minister Artak Beglaryan addresses situation in Artsakh at forum hosted by Pan-Armenian Council of Western US

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Artak Beglaryan, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh held a press conference followed by his keynote address at a public forum organized by the PanArmenian Council of Western United States, at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles (Iranahye) Center, located in Glendale, California.

At the press conference, Beglaryan fielded questions from members of the print and television media. He was joined during the conference and public forum by Mr. Davit Akopyan, Chief Advisor to Mr. Beglaryan. Zaven Khanjian, Executive Director and CEO of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), which had invited Beglaryan to the United States as the keynote speaker of its annual meeting and banquet, provided introductory remarks welcoming the State Minister, and explained his vital role during Artsakh’s recent history, particularly during the 2020 war of aggression brought on by Azerbaijan, and its aftermath.

During the hour-long press conference, moderated by Garo Ghazarian, attorney and co-host of the “Frontlines-Artsakh” program, Minister Beglaryan addressed a broad range of inquiries ranging from the plight of Armenian refugees and prisoners of war to accountability for the funds raised in the diaspora for humanitarian assistance to the Artsakh people. From 2018 to 2020, Beglaryan served as the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh, before being

appointed to his current post as State Minister of the Republic.

At the conclusion of his formal remarks, Mr. Beglaryan responded to approximately twenty questions from audience members, moderated by Garo Ghazarian. Minister Beglaryan lost his eyesight as a child in 1995, when a landmine he found in his family’s yard exploded. His father had died in battle during the first Artsakh War of Liberation just two years earlier. He then lost his mother at the age of 16 and, it was then that Minister Beglaryan found his life’s purpose and mission. Mr. Beglaryan had studied in Yerevan, at a school for the visually impaired from 1995-2006. Coming home during summer breaks, he had attended the AMAA Camp in Stepanakert and credits his Christian education there as

the bedrock of his commitment to public service.

He graduated from Yerevan State University in 2010, subsequently studied business management in Thessaloniki, Greece as part of a student exchange program, and took part in international programs and research fellowships in the Czech Republic and Switzerland. He holds a Master’s Degree from the University College London in political science, security, and integration, and he has completed a public policy and administration program in the U.S., at Tufts University, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Lena Bozoyan, stated: “We are so grateful to our very distinguished guest, Minister Artak Beglaryan, who gave our community a frank and thorough analysis of the developments in Artsakh during the past year and his plans for Artsakh going forward. We look forward with great anticipation to continue our work and support of Minister Beglaryan and the Armenians of Artsakh.” The event was followed by a reception.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu