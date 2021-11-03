Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh ensure safe visits of over 50 pilgrims to Amaras monastery

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent accompanied more than 50 pilgrims to the Sunday service at the monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church from Stepanakert city to the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and back.

The Russian peacekeepers ensured a safe visit by pilgrims to the Amaras monastery complex, located near the demarcation line in Nagorno-Karabakh, accompanied by modern armored personnel carriers BTR-82A, the Defense Ministry of Russia said in a statement on Tuesday.

As a result of the agreements reached, the Amaras monastery was located in the immediate vicinity of the line of demarcation of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh. Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh on a regular basis ensure the safety of pilgrims wishing to visit this shrine, the ministry said.

Panorama.AM