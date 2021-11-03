Georgia defense minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Today the delegation led by Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze, who is in Armenia on a two-day official visit, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex with the accompaniment of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major General Arayik Harutyunyan on Wednesday.

The Georgian defense minister paid tribute to the canonized martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

During the visit to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, the story behind the construction of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and the symbolic meaning of the Armenian Genocide monument were presented to the delegation.

https://news.am/eng/news/670577.html