Armenia’s ombudsman says Security Council chief ‘must be held accountable’ for his statements

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has officially applied to the Corruption Prevention Commission in connection with the Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan’s statements about him.

In an interview with RusArminfo earlier on October 21, Grigoryan accused Tatoyan of “bias”, adding he “behaves like an oppositionist”. He also unveiled their plans to propose a new candidate for the post of ombudsman in a few months when Tatoyan’s term of office expires.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the human rights defender stated that the security chief abused his power by making a statement on replacing the ombudsman, adding the Corruption Prevention Commission must bring him to account.

“Who gave him the right to discuss the issue of replacing the ombudsman at all? This is an open encroachment on the independent ombudsman institute, moreover by a high-ranking official of the executive branch,” Tatoyan said. “This man must be held accountable for his statements in order to ensure the smooth and unrestricted work of the Armenian ombudsman in the future as well.”

He stressed that the Office of Human Rights Defender is being systematically discredited. Tatoyan recalled that the Venice Commission has recognized the role of his office as crucial in protecting the rights of the Armenian people and contributing to the development of democracy, adding such a report cannot be adopted if the institute is politicized.

He reiterated that he is not engaged in politics and considers the issues only from the perspective of human rights.

“I don’t do politics. Stop exposing your fears!” Tatoyan said.

Panorama.AM