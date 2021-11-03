Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov advances to semifinals of World Boxing Championships after unfair decision reviewed

Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov advanced to the semifinals of the World Boxing Championships being held in Belgrade, Serbia from October 24 to November 6, after judges reviewed the results of the quarterfinal bout, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported.

Bachkov showed good performance and had an advantage over his Thai opponent Somchai Wongsuwan in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, however the judges awarded the victory to Wongsuwan.

The Boxing Federation of Armenia appealed against the unfair decision. As a result of the deliberations of the panel of judges, the outcome of the fight was reviewed, and Bachkov was declared the winner.

“It is the first time in history that an unfair decision against an Armenian athlete is reviewed at a world championship, and the victory is granted to the Armenian athlete,” the federation said.

Thus, two Armenian boxers have reached the semifinals of the World Boxing Championships, securing at least two bronze medals for the team, which is also an exceptional phenomenon.

Earlier on Tuesday, super-heavyweight boxer Davit Chaloyan made it to the World Championships semifinals after defeating his Uzbek opponent.

Panorama.AM