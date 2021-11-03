Arayik Harutyunyan Took Part in the Opening Ceremony of Monuments Which Perpetuate the Memory of the Heroes of Artsakh David Grigoryan and Hakob Harutyunyan

On November 3 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan took part in the opening ceremony of monuments which perpetuate the memory of the Heroes of Artsakh David Grigoryan and Hakob Harutyunyan. The ceremony took place in Sardarapat and Myasnikyan communities of Armavir region of the Republic of Armenia.

In his speech, the head of state once touched upon the selflessness and heroism of the children of the homeland, noting that thanks to all the heroes who took part in the third Artsakh war, Artsakh remains Armenian and, despite the difficult challenges, continues to live.

The President of the Republic was accompanied by Karen Sargsyan, minister of internal affairs, Hamardzum Matevosyan, governor of Armavir region of the RA and other officials.

