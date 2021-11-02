Turkish intellectual who fought for Armenian Genocide recognition, condemnation dies in Germany

Turkish intellectual Dogan Akhanli, who fought for the condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, has died in the German capital Berlin at the age of 64, Akunq.net reported.

Akhanli had been suffering from cancer for a long time.

This Turkish intellectual, who lived in Cologne, Germany, for many years, was living in Berlin for the last few years.

Akhanli was known for his works on human rights, history, and the culture of recollection.

According to Deutsche Welle, the Turkey-Germany Cultural Forum also extended condolences over Akhanli’s death, emphasizing on Twitter the fact that this Turkish intellectual had fought for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

In 2005, Akhanli had visited Armenia and participated in an international conference on the Armenian Genocide.

And in 2018, the Armenian translation of Dogan Akhanli’s book, entitled “Judges of Last Judgment,” was published in Yerevan.

https://news.am/eng/news/670327.html