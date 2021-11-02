Thyranoixia for St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine

Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center celebrated its Opening of the Doors Ceremony (Thyranoixia), presided over by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

His All-Holiness blessed the Shrine and participated in the Elevation of the Cross atop its marbled dome. The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the Friends of Saint Nicholas officially welcomed the leader of Global Orthodox Christianity, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of his Enthronement as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch.

The blessing and presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch is a spiritual milestone for the Shrine leading to the complete opening of the re-built Church in April of 2022. The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was the only house of worship destroyed on 9/11. Rebuilt as a National Shrine, it was designed by the world-renowned architect Santiago Calatrava and sits atop Liberty Park overlooking the Memorial Pools and the 9/11 Museum. When complete, it will welcome people of all faiths and denominations to remembrance and contemplation, as the only symbol of faith at the World Trade Center.

https://www.goarch.org/-/2021-11-02-thyranoixia