Azerbaijani forces open sporadic fire in the direction of Karmir Shuka in Artsakh’s Martuni region

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Azerbaijani forces opened sporadic fire in the direction of the settlement of Karmir Shuka in Artsakh’s Martuni region, Spokesperson for the Artsakh Defense Ministry Suren Sargsyan told Artsakhpress.

“According to preliminary data, no casualties have been reported,” the Spokesperson noted.

He added that the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh have been informed of the incident.

