Azerbaijan hands over 11 bodies of war victims to Armenian side

Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side the remains of 11 more war victims, the State Service of Emergency Situations of the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The transfer took place at the intersection of Karmir Shuka community in the Martuni region on Tuesday. Russian peacekeepers oversaw the process.

The bodies are yet to be identified through forensic medical examinations.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,697 bodies of Armenian servicemen and civilians have been found during the search operations or transferred to the Armenian side.

