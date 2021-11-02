Armenia’s David Ovasapyan advances to final of U23 World Wrestling Championships

Armenian Greco-Roman wrester David Ovasapyan (130 kg) has reached the final of the U23 World Wrestling Championships, which began in Belgrade, Serbia from Monday.

He defeated his Hungarian opponent Dariusz Vitek 3-0 in the semifinal, the Wrestling Federation of Armenia reported.

Ovasapyan will face Amin Mirzazadeh of Iran in the final.

Armenia’s Hrachya Poghosyan (63 kg) will compete for the bronze medal at the championships.

Three other Armenian wrestlers – Ashot Mkhitaryan (55 kg), Samvel Grigoryan (77 kg) and Gevorg Tadevosyan (87 kg) – lost their fights and were left out of the competition.

Panorama.AM