Varuzhan Geghamyan: Azerbaijanis work on all possible platforms and do not always face opposition from Armenia

Turkologist Varuzhan Geghamyan, co-founder of the Armenian Project NGO, says Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian efforts do not always receive opposition from Armenia.

In a public post on Facebook, he said as an orientalist, he was invited to St. Petersburg on October 29 to participate in the 9th Eurasian Economic Perspective International Forum organized by the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and to deliver a report.

His report on “Armenian Syunik as a window for the Eurasian Economic Union to the Middle East” was included in the thematic session of the forum “Development of International Transport Corridors in Greater Eurasia”.

“My task was to show the prospects of the North-South corridor running through Syunik and why it could be of significant importance for the whole EAEU organization as the shortest, most reliable and promising way to reach the Middle East region,” Geghamyan wrote on Facebook on Monday.

“Also, there were representatives from Azerbaijan, who diligently tried to promote the opening of the “Turkic/Zangazur corridor” through Syunik, as opposed to the North-South corridor, noting that its opening is beneficial first of all for Armenians.

“Naturally, they got the necessary counterattack from me. But it should be understood that now Azerbaijanis work on all possible platforms like this, and, unfortunately, do not always face opposition.

“As long as our state does not have a national authority, Armenia’s foreign policy should be promoted by us, the national civil society, using all available tools of public diplomacy. No one will promote our interests instead of us. And at the moment, Armenia’s interests require efforts to foil by all means the possibility of the capitulator’s granting of the corridor to the Turks and to contribute to the construction of the North-South corridor at a fast pace,” he said.

