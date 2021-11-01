LIVE STREAM OF THYRAXOINIA FOR ST. NICHOLAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH AND NATIONAL SHRINE

The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center officially welcomes His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 beginning at 11 am. This event will be live streamed from www.goarch.org/epvisit2021.

His All-Holiness will bless the Shrine and participate in the Elevation of the Cross atop its marbled dome. The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the Friends of Saint Nicholas will officially welcome the leader of Global Orthodox Christianity, His All-Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of his Enthronement as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch.

The blessing and presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch will be a spiritual milestone for the Shrine leading to the complete opening of the re-built Church in April of 2022. The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was the only house of worship destroyed on 9/11. Rebuilt as a National Shrine, it was designed by the world-renowned architect Santiago Calatrava and sits atop Liberty Park overlooking the Memorial Pools and the 9/11 Museum. When complete, it will welcome people of all faiths and denominations to remembrance and contemplation, as the only symbol of faith at the World Trade Center.

