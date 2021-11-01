Holy Martyrs Church Marks Anniversary

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan presided over a fundraising dinner on October 22 celebrating the 57th and 58th anniversaries of the founding of Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church in Encino. Hosted by Dr. Mike Sarian, the outdoor dinner was held on the grounds of the church.

Attending were church pastor Archpriest Fr. Razmig Khatchadourian, representatives of ARF Rostom and A. Shiragian chapters, representatives of affiliate organizations, and principals and teachers of Ferrahian High School and Marie Cabayan Elementary School, as well as benefactors, friends and guests.

Following the benediction, Pastor Khatchadourian welcomed guests and explained that both the 57th and 58th anniversaries of the church were being jointly celebrated as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The head table at the Holy Martyrs anniversary banquet

On behalf of the board of trustees, Ara Papazian thanked committee members and volunteers who worked tirelessly and spared nothing to maintain the brilliance of Holy Martyrs Church by ensuring the success of the joint anniversary fundraising dinner.

The Prelate conveyed blessings to those attending and said, “For Armenians, the Church is where we pray and preserve unity. The church is where God is present in the life of men. By gathering in the Holy Martyrs complex today, we are blessed by the grace that emanates from the church. Therefore, with your support of the Church, you help bring the sacred mission of the Kingdom of God on earth.”

As a token of appreciation to Dr. Sarian for hosting the dinner, the Prelate and Board of Trustee Chair Hovig Bedevian presented a silver mounted copy of Krikor Naregatsi’s Book of Lamentations, penned in 1173.

Dr. Sarian thanked the Prelate, the pastor and board of trustees of the church, and, in closing, shared his and sweet memories of activities at Holy Martyrs Church. The dinner ended with a closing prayer by the Prelate.

Asbarez