AYF-ER Central Executive announces its participation in the pan-Armenian youth resistance movement

The AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Central Executive has announced an urgent call to action for all community members to participate in the pan-Armenian youth resistance movement. The movement, established by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Bureau Office of Youth Affairs in Armenia, brings forth the long-awaited declaration and coalescence of our national values and priorities through a unified campaign of resistance, struggle and Armenian nationalism.

The creation of the resistance movement is a result of:

*The Turkish and Azerbaijani pan-Turkic ideology, which seeks to wipe the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh off the map.

*The anti-national and treasonous steps of the Armenian government are leading a process of unilateral territorial and political concessions aimed at imaginary peace.

*The domestic political situation in the Republic of Armenia is at a dead-end. There is a need to wage a multi-faceted struggle alongside the work of the parliamentary opposition within the National Assembly.

To bring the launch of a pan-national resistance movement, it is imperative that we focus on five crucial fronts:

*Spread and amplify the Armenian struggle against Turkish and Azeri aggression

*Convey to world powers that their imperialistic policies cannot be implemented at the expense of the interests of the Armenian people and its right to self-determination

*Using impactful and abrupt measures, reject the divisive and destructive policies of the current Armenian regime

*Combat the expulsion of Armenians of Artsakh, the attempts of Turkey and Azerbaijan to isolate Artsakh from Armenia and the Diaspora and the emigration of the population of Syunik

1.The “Artsakh Reconstruction and Development” and “Towards Syunik” programs organized by ARF youth are evidence of action taken in this direction already.

*Unite and organize Armenian youth with the goal of creating a strong network of resistance

The AYF-YOARF CE joins members across the world and is working in close collaboration with other regions. We are calling on the eastern region Armenian communities to join us both virtually and physically as we support the resistance movement in Armenia and throughout the Diaspora:

*To begin, we are launching a public relations campaign through the AYF Eastern Region USA social media accounts to ensure everyone is able to participate in this movement. Share, like and comment to be sure that we are strong in spreading the word and meaning behind our movement.

*The AYF-YOARF will be leading the charge by organizing protests at three key locations on November 9th, 2021:

*Embassy of Armenia – Washington, D.C.

*Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN – New York, New York

*Honorary Consulate of Armenia – Chicago, Illinois

We urge all Armenians in surrounding communities to attend and participate in these protests. This is one of the most crucial times for the Armenian community to engage and remain active. The time is now to hold the Armenian government accountable. The AYF-YOARF will not stand idly by while additional concessions are made, and we call on our community to join us. The fate of our homeland is at stake. Our nation is being handed to the enemy, and our people stand on the precipice of destruction. We will resist the degradation of our natio, and we will prevail in securing a prosperous future for our homeland and people.

Armenian Weekly