Armenian President attends opening ceremony of COP26 summit in Glasgow

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian took part in the opening ceremony of the 26th Conference of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow on November 1.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the leaders of the countries participating in the summit were greeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General António Guterres. President Sarkissian held short talks with the British Prime Minister and the UN Secretary General. Within the framework of the summit, the President of Armenia held talks with the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, the Emir of Qatar, the Prime Ministers of India, Canada, Spain, Italy, Australia, the Presidents of Argentina, Lebanon, Serbia, Montenegro, Kyrgyzstan and the head of the Council of Europe.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1067035/