Armenian President attends COP26 conference in Glasgow

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian has arrived at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

President Sarkissian was welcomed by and had a brief conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary general Antonio Guterres

The United Kingdom and Italy co-chair the Glasgow Conference.

Heads of states, climate change experts, business and civil society leaders will participate in the discussions.

The conference aims to develop an agreed action plan for combating climate change. The agenda topics target to help communities prepare for the worst effects of climate change, to protect and restore natural habitats and ecosystems for the planet’s biodiversity, to accelerate the transition to clean energy by promoting the use and storage of low-cost renewable sources, to clean the air by accelerating zero emissions transport use around the world, encourage and identify the developing of financial systems and create green jobs.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, President of Colombia Iván Duque Márquez, Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven, President of Turkey Recep Erdoğan, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and others participate in the conference.

The President of Armenia will deliver a speech at the World Leaders Summit to be held within the conference, and also have bilateral meetings.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu