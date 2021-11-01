Armenian Hexact partners with SADA and Google Cloud to advance innovation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Hexact, a leader in change detection, web monitoring and work automation, has signed a 3 year Google Cloud commitment with SADA as the foundation of the company’s growth and innovation. Hexact also joined the Google Cloud Build Program and Google Cloud Partner Program.

Hexact will continue to further develop its key products Hexomatic, Hexometer, Hexowatch using the Google Cloud platform and enable scale to prepare for expected customer demand to increase in Q4 2021. A Google Cloud premier partner, SADA will provide GCP expertise and customer support with SADA’s expert engineering team. SADA’s recent launch of SADA GDC (Global Delivery Center) in Armenia was a major decision making factor for Hexact’s commitment to Google Cloud.

SADA and Google Cloud experts will help empower the Hexact team with technical advisory services by closely aligning business objectives and strategic outcomes․

“We are excited to work with the Hexact team to lead their digital transformation with best practices, and help them scale and to meet demands of their customers. Our goal is to enable Hexact to develop value-added features for their customers more quickly and more reliably with Google Cloud,” stated Dana Berg, Chief Operating Officer, SADA.

“Our website monitoring and work automation platforms currently process 60M tasks a day, empowering over 27 thousand users worldwide. We look forward to supporting more businesses and growing our no-code work automation movement with the help of SADA and Google Cloud,” said the Founding Director of Hexact, Stepan Aslanyan.

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Premier partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2020 Inc. list of America’s Top 50 Workplaces.

The Hexact ecosystem consists of three core platforms: Hexowatch is your AI sidekick to monitor any website for visual, content, source code, technology, availability or price changes. Hexometer provides proactive website monitoring. Hexomatic is a no-code, work automation platform that enables you to harness the internet as your own data source, leverage the most sophisticated AI services, and a crowdsourced team of human assistants to automate time-consuming tasks.

