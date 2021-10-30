Hampig Sassounian freed, arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN—After serving almost 40 years in prison, Hampig Sassounian has been freed.

“It is with incredible joy that I write to you from Armenia,” read Sassounian’s brief statement released to the public by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Western US on Friday. “After nearly 40 years, it is my honor to set foot on Armenian soil, breathe its air, drink its water, and feel the warmth of my family and loved ones. I have been overwhelmed by the years of love and support you have given me. They kept me going through the darkest of days. My deepest gratitude to everyone that has written, visited, and kept me in your hearts. I am finally home.”

Sassounian had been serving a life sentence for assassinating Turkish Consul General Kemal Arikan in Los Angeles on January 28, 1982. He was 19 years old at the time. He is now 58.

Armenian Weekly