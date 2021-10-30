Azerbaijan blocking search for fallen soldiers’ remains since Oct. 18, Artsakh says

Azerbaijani has been blocking the search for the bodies of fallen Armenian soldiers in the territories under its control since October 18, according to the spokesman of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations, Hunan Tadevosyan.

“Our team is always ready to carry out a search. We constantly go to negotiations, but since October 18 we have been denied permission. The Azerbaijani side does not allow us to conduct search operations without providing a reason,” Tadevosyan told Panorama.am on Saturday.

According to him, during the whole period Azerbaijan provided a reason only once, saying some people were to visit those areas.

Since the end of hostilities, the remains of 1,686 servicemen and civilians have been found and recovered from the Azerbaijani-held territories.

Panorama.AM