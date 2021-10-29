PM Pashinyan meets with the newly elected Armenian Catholic Patriarch

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Catholicos Patriarch of Cilicia of Armenian Catholics, Archbishop Raphaël Minassian.

The Prime Minister once again congratulated His Holiness Raphaël Bedros on the occasion of being elected the 21st Catholicos Patriarch of Cilicia of Armenian Catholics.

“Your Holiness,

I am glad to see you, this time in the new status, and I want to congratulate you first of all on being elected Catholicos Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church. We highly appreciate the activity of the Armenian Catholic Church in preserving and developing the identity of our people. The undeniable contribution made by the representatives of the Armenian Catholic Church to the Mekhitarist Congregation and the Zmmar Congregation is widely recognized.

I am very glad that you have been elected Catholicos Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church, taking into account that you have, in fact, been active in the Republic of Armenia for the last 10 years.

Of course, leading a larger diocese of the Armenian Catholic Church, but your main residence was in the Republic of Armenia, which means that you are better aware of the problems, nuances, peculiarities of Armenia. I think that your choice in this regard will further contribute to our cooperation, to making it more effective. “

Catholicos Patriarch of Armenian Catholics said,

“Mr. Prime Minister,

I am very thankful to you for your sincere expressions, feelings, and I am deeply touched, first of all, that you were the first, even prior to the Catholics, to congratulate me on my election to this new post. I keep in my heart that, in the end, I am seen as a dear son of my nation, as you noted, and be sure, all these sacrifices that you are making are in our hearts.

We have nothing else to do but remember you in prayers, in a special way, so that the kindest God can truly support you, protect you, and lead you to good, peaceful shores. It is our wish, our dear feelings towards you, and also towards our homeland.”

The interlocutors exchanged views on preservation of the Armenian identity, strengthening of Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora unity, state-church ties, and the cooperation of the secular and spiritual authorities in this direction. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Catholicosate of Cilicia of Armenian Catholics has a great role in strengthening the spiritual values of our people, preserving the national identity and cultural heritage, and that the Armenian Government will continue to contribute to that cause.

