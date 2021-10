Armenia’s Vahe Badalyan advances to 1/8 final of World Boxing Championships

Armenian boxer Vahe Badalyan (54 kg) has reached the 1/8 final of the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships being held in Belgrade, Serbia from October 24 to November 6.

The Armenian boxer defeated his Taipei rival Li-Yu Hung 5-0 in the 1/16 final, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported on Friday.

He will next face Kirgiz Sanzhai Seidekmatov.

Two other Armenian boxers – Karen Tonakanyan and Arman Darchinyan – will start competing tonight.

Panorama.AM