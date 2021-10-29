Armenian schools highlighting glorious education system in Iran

Irene Ovanessian, manager of the exhibition of the history of Armenian schools in Tehran, told IRNA on the sidelines of the fair Thursday night.

Ovanessian underlined that Armenians’ motto is that they are Iranians and are proud of being People of Iranian descent, adding that many graduates could serve the country and the Iranian society.

According to the manager, the Armenian schools teach exactly the same curricula of Iran’s education system, except two classes, including language and religious training.

Tabriz and Isfahan were two main cities in Iran, where Armenian community used to live there, but Tehran has become the main center of Armenians in recent years, he noted.

The exhibition of the history of Armenian schools in Tehran displays around 400 books, school clothing, documents, educational tools and so on.

There is a board of names and addresses of 53 schools, which have been set up by the Armenian community in Tehran so far. The oldest Armenian school in Tehran was Haykazian School in Darvazeh Qazvin district, which was established in 1870.

Nearly 20 schools and kindergartens are there in Tehran, which are only for the use of Armenian children, he added.

The exhibition of the history of Armenian schools in Tehran was held by the support of the Armenian Caliphate Council and the educational delegation of Armenian schools in Tehran on Thursday.

IRNA