Armenian language being taught intensively in Azerbaijan

More and more people in Azerbaijan are expressing a desire to learn the Armenian language after the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2020.

Students of the Armenian language course are mostly employees of the State Security Service, diplomats, journalists and economists, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

Husein Askerov, a lecturer at the Chair of the Caucasus Studies of the Azerbaijani University of Languages, says he does not have “enough time and energy” to enroll everyone who wants to study Armenian.

Sometimes classes have to be held late in the evening, Askerov said, adding they are usually held remotely.

Panorama.AM