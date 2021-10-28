Konstantin Petrossian’s musical evening in Armenia

A musical evening in honor of composer and conductor Konstantin Petrossian took place at the Komitas Chamber Music Center in Yerevan last month. Petrossian has composed a variety of works, including symphonic, choral, chamber, instrumental and vocal compositions, many of which have been published and performed in different countries around the world.

For the exceptional advancement of the development of Armenian culture, Petrossian has received many awards, including the Republic of Armenia’s Movses Khorenatsi medal, the highest award of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and the Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Medal (“shqanshan”). He has also been named “Man of the Year” in his local Armenian community of Rhode Island.

The State Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, under the direction of Harutyun Arzumanyan; famous soloists of the National Opera Magda Mkrtchyan, Alina Pahlevanyan and Artak Stepanyan; cellist Aram Talalyan; trumpeter Daniel Melkonyan; bassoonist Nikolay Poghosyan; violinist Ani Khachunts; and pianists Lilit Artemyan, Levon Javadyan, Anahit Dilbaryan and Lilit Zakaryan all participated in the concert. They performed new works by the composer, as well as old favorites, ending the concert with Petrossian’s beloved song “Armenia.”

The president of the Union of Composers of Armenia, composer Aram Satyan, the chairman of the Armenian Music Commission and composer Leon Chaushyan all delivered speeches. Many famous cultural figures, intellectuals and clergymen were present at the event.

Petrossian’s musical evening was a great success and left a lasting impression on the cultural life of Armenia.

The Union of Composers of Armenia has published a special magazine dedicated to Petrossian.

Armenian Weekly