Armenian security chief says Yerevan ready to start border demarcation and delimitation

At the moment, the Armenian party is awaiting positive signals from Baku

YEREVAN, October 28. /TASS/. The Armenian government is ready to initiate the process of demarcation and delimitation of its boundaries, and is awaiting the green light from the Azerbaijani side, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan stated on Thursday following a cabinet meeting.

“We are ready to initiate the process of delimitation and demarcation, [and we] ready to discuss all of the working group’s proposals and are awaiting positive signals from Baku. In September, at the UN, they seemed to have made such a statement, but we have not moved forward on this issue,” he stressed.

According to Grigoryan, the Soviet maps, which have served as the legal basis for delimiting and demarcating the border with Azerbaijan, were printed in the 1920s. “But even here clarity is lacking. Some say that these are maps dating back to 1926, others that they’re from 1929,” he added.

After the end of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone last autumn, seven districts adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh came under Baku’s control and the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was moved closer to the Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces. Currently, the situation there remains tense. At the moment, due to existing disagreements, the sides have not reached an agreement on the issue of border demarcation.

TASS