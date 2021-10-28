Armenian Ombudsman published facts about unlawful reinforcement near the border villages in Gegharkunik province

Then Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan published on Thursday new facts about the unlawful locations of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and reinforcement works carried out in the vicinity of Armenian border villages.

“As a result of unlawful acts of the Azerbaijani servicemen, a registered business company in Armenia is unable to use 200 hectares territory allocated to it by the Government Decree from December 31, 2000, in the Sotk mountain pass, while the total damaged caused as a result of Azerbaijani actions amounted to 5 million USD,” the report said.

The facts gathered by Armenian Human Rights Defender were used in the international claims and reports to justify the compensation; unlawfulness of the action of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

It is noted that apart from unlawful locations and unlawful reinforcements, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces open regular fires at RA villages, keep the Armenian villages under direct target. Furthermore, people are deprived of the possibilities to use their pastures and grasslands as well as engage in agriculture. People are deprived of family income sources which resulted in dramatic increase of social issues along with security problems, the report said.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/Armenianombudsman/

Panorama.AM