Armenia, Russia discussing ways to normalize Yerevan’s relations with Ankara — official

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said on numerous occasions that his team is willing to bring relations with Turkey to normal, reopen borders and unblock communication routes

YEREVAN, October 28. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to normalize relations with Turkey and is in talks with Russia on the matter, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Thursday following a Security Council meeting.

“We have repeatedly said that we are ready to normalize relations with Turkey. We are in consultations with our Russian colleagues on ways to move forward on the matter. Like Turkey, we have stated that there are some positive signs and we can start normalizing relations,” he pointed out.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said on numerous occasions that his team is willing to bring relations with Turkey to normal, reopen borders and unblock communication routes. According to Pashinyan, the move will bring peace and stability to the region.

Although Armenia and Turkey share a common border, they don’t have diplomatic relations. In 2009 in Zurich, the two countries’ foreign ministers signed protocols on the establishment of diplomatic ties and the principles of relations but neither of the parties ratified those documents. On March 1, 2018, Armenia rescinded the protocols. The Armenian authorities have repeatedly said that Turkey provided assistance to Azerbaijan during military activities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in the fall of 2020. Yerevan also claimed that Ankara had transferred militants from the Middle East to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

TASS