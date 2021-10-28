122 pregnant women hospitalized with Covid-19 in Armenia, health minister says

Armenia’s Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan presented coronavirus statistics at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, saying the hospitals are overwhelmed amid the surge in daily cases.

Armenia reported 2,307 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths on Thursday. The country total now stands at 302,450.

According to Avanesyan, currently 27 medical centers are mobilized to treat patients with Covid-19 and 3,050 beds are constantly occupied. 1,088 patients are in serious condition, while 307 others are in critical condition, with 152 patients placed on a ventilator.

The minister stressed that delta strain of the virus is quite aggressive in pregnant women. Curently, 122 pregnant women are hospitalized with Covid-19, she said, adding 53 of them have pneumonia and oxygen deprivation.

“Of 34,433 infected citizens, only 1,702 have been vaccinated, and of 3,100 hospitalized patients, only 96 are vaccinated,” Avanesyan noted, adding 5 patients in the ICU are vaccinated.

