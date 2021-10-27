Delegation of the Holy See Secretariat visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial

The Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of the Holy See Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who is visiting Armenia on an official trip, visited on Wednesday the Armenian Genocide Museum.

The guests were welcomed by AGMI Deputy Director Lusine Abrahamyan, who presented them with the history of the creation of the Memorial.

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra placed flowers at the Eternal Flame and honored the memory of the innocent martyrs with a minute of silence. The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, saw with permanent and temporary exhibitions after which the Archbishop left a note in the Honorable Guests’ Book.

Panorama.AM