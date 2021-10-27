ANCA-WR Welcomes Fall 2021 Internship Class

A bright and determined group of students that are committed to expanding their leadership and advocacy skills in service to the Armenian Cause have joined the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region for its Fall 2021 Internship Program. The 7 interns, hailing from 5 universities, will embark on an 11-week program and will be given the opportunity to gain hands-on experience within the American political system.

“Our Internship program shows the commitment of the ANCA-WR to invest in programs that benefit emerging leaders in our community” remarked Verginie Touloumian, ANCA-WR Community Outreach Director. “We are excited to work with our new class and help them develop their leadership and communication skills, which will certainly serve as a springboard for a lifetime of effective advocacy supporting our homeland and the Armenian-American community.” she continued.

The program is curated to give each intern the opportunity to work on a wide-variety of projects based on their individual interests and participate in a series of lectures and workshops featuring community leaders and elected officials.

The ANCA-WR Spring 2021 Interns are:

Michael Davtyan – University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), History

Jibid Melkonian – Glendale Community College (GCC), Political Science

Nare Nazaryan – University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Chemistry

Noris Serobyan – University of California, San Diego (UCSD). Public Law

Celine Abrahamian – University of California, San Diego (UCSD), International Relations

Danielle Mikaelian – Columbia University, English

Michael Tatevossian – California State University of Northridge (CSUN), International Business

Established in summer 2006, the ANCA Western Region Internship Program is a selective part-time leadership program, which introduces college students and recent college graduates to all aspects of the public affairs arena. The program provides an opportunity for student leaders and activists to gain an in- depth understanding of the American political system, Armenian-American issues and advocacy efforts on the local, state and federal levels. Summer session of the program will begin in June of 2021; interested students can find more information on the ANCE-WR website. https://ancawr.org/anca-wr-internship-program/

