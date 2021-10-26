“The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Endowed Orthodox Chaplaincy” Established with $3 Million Donation by Psaros Family

WASHINGTON, DC – On October 25, 2021, Archon Michael Psaros announced the establishment of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Endowed Orthodox Chaplaincy at Georgetown University, endowed by the Psaros family. The announcement was made at a dinner at Georgetown University held in honor of His-All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Text below.

Introduction of

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch

B A R T H O L O M E W

At the Dinner Tribute in His Honor by

Georgetown University

October 25, 2021

Your All Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew,

Your Eminence, Metropolitan Emanuel of Chalcedon

Your Eminence, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America

Your Eminences, Reverend Hierarchs, Reverend Clergy,

Mr. Thomas Reynolds, President of the Georgetown University Board of Directors

Mr. Jack DeGioia, President of Georgetown University

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Five years ago, Georgetown University asked me to donate an Orthodox Iconostasis and Icons for the “Sacred Space” of Copley Crypt.

I was overwhelmed by the ecumenical overture from Georgetown to the Orthodox Community, and therefore this symbolic ecumenical overture from the Western Church to the Eastern Church.

I cried when I got the call, but was not surprised – this is Georgetown, a truly global university which celebrates faith and service, grounded in the Roman Catholic and Jesuit tradition. This is Georgetown at its best. This is who we are.

I am who I am today because of my family, the Holy Orthodox Church, and Georgetown University. All share and reinforce the same values and value system.

The crucial Icon in the Copley Sacred Space is the Icon of St. Andrew embracing his brother, St. Peter. I specifically requested the creation of this Icon because when His All Holiness met Pope Francis in Jerusalem, they greeted each other with “My Brother Andrew, My Brother Peter”. I was there. Many of you were there.

Today, on this historic visit by His-All-Holiness to Georgetown University, my family is honored and humbled to announce the creation of “The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Endowed Orthodox Chaplaincy, Endowed by the Michael Psaros Family.” The Orthodox Ministry at Georgetown will now last forever.

This Endowment is the opportunity for my family to give back to the Church and the University, a blessing of blessings.

It is fitting, that Georgetown University, is now in possession of a true Patriarchal Seat, in the name of Bartholomew.

His All Holiness is the longest serving Ecumenical Patriarch in history, and the greatest in modern history.

The creation of this Patriarchal Seat is also in recognition of the recent 30th anniversary of His-All-Holiness’ momentous Enthronement.

I now have the great blessing and privilege to invite the 270th Successor to the See of the Holy Apostle and the First-Called Andrew, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, to the podium, for us to receive his Patriarchal blessing and wisdom.

https://www.goarch.org/-/the-ecumenical-patriarch-bartholomew-endowed-orthodox-chaplaincy-established