Tekeyan Cultural Association Leaders Meet with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II

ECHMIADZIN – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on October 23 received a delegation of leaders of the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) at his pontifical offices. Their discussions touched upon the current situation in the Republic of Armenia, the role of the Armenian Church, and the various TCA organizations and structures. In the above photo can be seen, from left, Dr. Rouben Mirzakhanyan, president of the Central Board of TCA of Armenia, Hagop Kasarjian, president of the Founders Body of TCA of Lebanon, Catholicos Karekin II, and Edmond Y. Azadian, president of the Board of Directors of TCA of the United States and Canada.

