Substitute of Vatican’s Secretariat of State to visit Armenia

Substitute for General Affairs of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra will pay an official visit to Armenia on October 27-28. He will participate in the official opening ceremony of the Vatican’s Apostolic Nunciature in Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

On October 27, the meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra will be held in the Foreign Ministry.

During the official visit meetings with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II are also scheduled.

Panorama.AM