Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of the Holy See to visit Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of the Holy See to visit Armenia

Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of the Holy See, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra will pay an official visit to Armenia. He will participate in the official opening ceremony of the Holy See Nunciature in Armenia.

On October 27, the meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of the Holy See Edgar Peña Parra will be held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the official visit meetings with the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, are also scheduled.

The meeting of Ararat Mirzoyan and Edgar Peña Parra will take place on October 27 and will be followed by the stamp redemption ceremony. The Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of the Holy See will then deliver a joint statement for the press.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu