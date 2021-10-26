His Holiness Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II visited His Eminence Vahan Hovhannisyan

On October 25, 2021, His Holiness Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II visited His Eminence Vahan Hovhannisyan, Armenian Orthodox Archbishop of France, at his headquarters in Paris.

Their Eminences Archbishops: Mor George Kourieh, Patriarchal Vicar in Belgium, France and Luxembourg, Mor Timotheos Matta Al-Khoury, Archbishop of Homs, Hama, Tartous and Environs, and Mor Joseph Bali, Patriarchal Secretary and Media Office Director, accompanied His Holiness in this visit, as well as Very Rev. Yacoub Aydin and Very Rev. Raban Zakai Jalma. The prayer service was also attended by Her Excellency Mrs. Astrig Dolmadjian, Ambassador of Armenia in Paris.

His Eminence Archbishop Hovhannisyan received His Holiness at the entrance of St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Paris; the delegation entered in the midst of chants of the deacons and choir. His Eminence welcomed His Holiness and the accompanying delegation and thanked him for his visit; he highly appreciated this great blessing for the Armenian church in Paris.

His Holiness thanked His Eminence for his welcome and pointed out that the Syriac and Armenian churches and people have lived through the same persecutions in our homeland. They have also witnessed together in defense of the orthodox faith, sacrificing many lives and giving many martyrs.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/OrientalOrthodoxy/