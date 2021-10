Armenia’s Artur Hovhannisyan wins opening bout at World Boxing Championships

Armenian boxer Artur Hovhannisyan (51 kg) won his opening bout at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships being held in Belgrade, Serbia from October 24 to November 6.

He defeated Germany’s Argishti Terteryan to advance to the 1/16 final. Hovhannisyan knocked down his rival twice during the bout, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported on Tuesday.

He will next face Hill Roscoe of the United States.

Panorama.AM