Armenian President pays historic visit to Saudi Arabia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

October 26, 2021 will mark a special page in the history of Armenian-Arab relations, particularly between the Republic of Armenia and Saudi Arabia.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian paid a working visit to Saudi Arabia today. This unprecedented event is definitely a turning point in Armenia’s international relations.

No Armenian official has ever visited the country since Armenia’s independence in the absence of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Saudi Arabia.

President Sarkissian took a historic step, paying the first-ever visit to a country with a unique role in the Arab and Islamic world.

At the airport in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Armen Sargsyan was greeted at the highest state level. He was welcomed by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Adel al-Jubeir, and according to the official protocol, the state flag of the Republic of Armenia was raised at the airport.

