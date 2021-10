Armenian Health Minister, US Ambassador discuss possible donation of vaccines to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan has spoken to US Ambassador Lynne Tracey about the possible donation of vaccines by the United States to Armenia.

The Minister noted that over 20 thousand vaccinations are being carried out in Armenia daily and the numbers tend to grow.

