Armenian Embassy in the US hosts dinner to support the 53rd annual Meridian Ball

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Embassy in the United States hosted a dinner to support the 53rd annual Meridian Ball, one of the most prestigious events in Washington DC.

This year 25 Embassies accredited in the US have supported the Meridian’s mission to strengthen the US engagement with the world through diplomacy, global leadership and culture.

Following the dinner all guests gathered at Meridian house for reception.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu