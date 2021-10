Archbishop Elpidophoros and members of the Official Delegation received a tour of the Museum of the Bible in Washington

On Monday, October 25, 2021, Archbishop Elpidophoros and members of the Official Delegation received a tour of the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel offered a Blessing for the Permanent Exhibition of Orthodox Christian Cultural Heritage at the Museum.

