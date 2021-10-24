UPDATED: The Annual Archon Weekend, Schedule of Events: Oct 29–31

PATRIARCHAL EXHORTATION

FRIDAY, OCT 29

11:30AM–12PM

New York Hilton Midtown, Grand Ballroom

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will offer a Patriarchal Exhortation, prior to the Joint luncheon with the Archdiocesan Council, National Philoptochos, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation Board of Trustees and the Order of St. Andrew National Council and Regional Commanders. All spouses are invited to attend.

JOINT LUNCHEON WITH HIS ALL-HOLINESS

FRIDAY, OCT 29

12:30–2PM

New York Hilton Midtown, Grand Ballroom

Joint luncheon with the Archdiocesan Council, National Philoptochos, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation Board of Trustees and the Order of St. Andrew National Council and Regional Commanders, hosted by the Order of St. Andrew. All spouses are invited to attend.

ECUMENICAL PATRIARCH BARTHOLOMEW FOUNDATION FOUNDERS DINNER

FRIDAY, OCT 29

6PM Cocktails

7PM Dinner

New York Hilton Midtown, Rendezvous Petit & Trianon Ballroom

An elegant dinner exclusively reserved for Founders and their families who have completed or made their pledges to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation. In the presence ofHis All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew himself, the Hon. Michael R. Pompeo, former U.S. Secretary of State, is slated to give the keynote address.

BREAKFAST MEETING OF THE NATIONAL COUNCIL AND REGIONAL COMMANDERS

SATURDAY, OCT 30

8AM

New York Hilton Midtown, Petit Trianon

Private breakfast meeting with members of the National Council and Regional Commanders who will offer an overview and briefing of regional Archon activities in their respective Metropolis.

ORIENTATION FOR ALL ARCHONS-ELECT AND THEIR SPOUSES

SATURDAY, OCT 30

10:30AM

New York Hilton Midtown, Rendezvous Trianon

Archons-elect and their spouses will gather for an orientation presentation by the National Commander who will offer a multi-media program reviewing the awesome responsibilities and roles of Archons, who are advocates of religious freedom and serve as Defenders of the Faith. After the Q & A session, a Τρισάγιοv will be offered for the repose of the souls of those Archons who have fallen asleep in the Lord this past year.

AGAPE LUNCHEON

SATURDAY, OCT 30

12:30PM

New York Hilton Midtown, Trianon Ballroom

National Council, Regional Commanders, Archons-elect and all Archons and their spouses are invited to join for a fellowship luncheon. Dr. Maria A Limberakis will offer commentary on the role of an Archon from a family perspective: All In the Archon Family, Living the Mission of the Order as a Family. We are honored to announce that the world renowned architect Santiago Calatrava, who designed the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center, will be our featured speaker at the Agape Luncheon.

ATHENAGORAS HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD BANQUET

SATURDAY, OCT 30

6PM Cocktails

7PM Dinner

New York Hilton Midtown, Grand Ballroom

The black-tie gala is the Archon premier event and fundraiser which begins with a one-hour cocktail reception, followed by the introduction of the dais and the presentation of the 2021 Athenagoras Human Rights Award by His All-Holiness upon three scientists: Albert Bourla, DVM, PhD of Pfizer; Uğur Şahin, MD, PhD of BioNTech and George D. Yancopoulos, MD, PhD of Regeneron, whose extraordinary efforts led to worldwide covid vaccines and therapeutics saving millions of lives. The Hon. Alex M. Azar II, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, will serve as master of ceremonies.

MATINS AND PROCESSION OF ARCHONS AND ARCHONS-ELECT

SUNDAY, OCT 31

8:30AM

Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, Cathedral Undercroft

Archons and Archons-elect will assemble in Cathedral undercroft for a group portrait and additional instructions. Then all Archons will process into the Cathedral together for Matins, Divine Liturgy and the Archon Investiture service.

PATRIARCHAL DIVINE LITURGY AND ARCHON INVESTITURE

SUNDAY, OCT 31

9:45AM–1PM

Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity

The morning begins with the celebration of the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy by His All-Holiness with Archbishop Elpidophoros and members of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese participating. At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, the Archon Classes of 2020 and 2021 will be invested and presented with their Offikia and Cross of Saint Andrew.

ARCHON FELLOWSHIP RECEPTION

SUNDAY, OCT 31

1PM

Cathedral Center Ballroom

Following Divine Liturgy and the Investiture of the Archon Classes, an Archon Fellowship Reception of Thanksgiving hosted by the Order of Saint Andrew will be offered in the adjacent Cathedral Center ballroom.

WEEKEND ATTIRE

Archons and Archons-elect attire for all events: Business

With the exception of the Founders Dinner and the Athenagoras Award Banquet, which are both Black Tie.

Archon Emblems for all events:

Lapel Rosette

Double-Headed Eagle Pocket Insert

Cross of The Order of Saint Andrew

ACCOMMODATIONS

NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS

Book Your Stay

212-586-7000

New York Hilton Midtown

1335 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10019

Group discounted rate is: $269.00 (Code: Archons)

The Hilton Hotel requires proof of vaccinations for entry to all meetings.

DIVINE LITURGY

Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity

337 E 74th St, New York, NY 10021

(212) 288-3215

