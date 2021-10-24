UPDATED: The Annual Archon Weekend, Schedule of Events: Oct 29–31

Last Updated October 15, 2021 at 9:50am
PATRIARCHAL EXHORTATION
FRIDAY, OCT 29
11:30AM–12PM
New York Hilton Midtown, Grand Ballroom
His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will offer a Patriarchal Exhortation, prior to the Joint luncheon with the Archdiocesan Council, National Philoptochos, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation Board of Trustees and the Order of St. Andrew National Council and Regional Commanders. All spouses are invited to attend.
JOINT LUNCHEON WITH HIS ALL-HOLINESS
FRIDAY, OCT 29
12:30–2PM
New York Hilton Midtown, Grand Ballroom
Joint luncheon with the Archdiocesan Council, National Philoptochos, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation Board of Trustees and the Order of St. Andrew National Council and Regional Commanders, hosted by the Order of St. Andrew. All spouses are invited to attend.
ECUMENICAL PATRIARCH BARTHOLOMEW FOUNDATION FOUNDERS DINNER
FRIDAY, OCT 29
6PM Cocktails
7PM Dinner
New York Hilton Midtown, Rendezvous Petit & Trianon Ballroom
An elegant dinner exclusively reserved for Founders and their families who have completed or made their pledges to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation. In the presence ofHis All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew himself, the Hon. Michael R. Pompeo, former U.S. Secretary of State, is slated to give the keynote address.
View the Official Invitation for FOUNDERS only
BREAKFAST MEETING OF THE NATIONAL COUNCIL AND REGIONAL COMMANDERS
SATURDAY, OCT 30
8AM
New York Hilton Midtown, Petit Trianon
Private breakfast meeting with members of the National Council and Regional Commanders who will offer an overview and briefing of regional Archon activities in their respective Metropolis.
ORIENTATION FOR ALL ARCHONS-ELECT AND THEIR SPOUSES
SATURDAY, OCT 30
10:30AM
New York Hilton Midtown, Rendezvous Trianon
Archons-elect and their spouses will gather for an orientation presentation by the National Commander who will offer a multi-media program reviewing the awesome responsibilities and roles of Archons, who are advocates of religious freedom and serve as Defenders of the Faith. After the Q & A session, a Τρισάγιοv will be offered for the repose of the souls of those Archons who have fallen asleep in the Lord this past year.
AGAPE LUNCHEON
SATURDAY, OCT 30
12:30PM
New York Hilton Midtown, Trianon Ballroom
National Council, Regional Commanders, Archons-elect and all Archons and their spouses are invited to join for a fellowship luncheon. Dr. Maria A Limberakis will offer commentary on the role of an Archon from a family perspective: All In the Archon Family, Living the Mission of the Order as a Family. We are honored to announce that the world renowned architect Santiago Calatrava, who designed the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center, will be our featured speaker at the Agape Luncheon.
ATHENAGORAS HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD BANQUET
SATURDAY, OCT 30
6PM Cocktails
7PM Dinner
New York Hilton Midtown, Grand Ballroom
The black-tie gala is the Archon premier event and fundraiser which begins with a one-hour cocktail reception, followed by the introduction of the dais and the presentation of the 2021 Athenagoras Human Rights Award by His All-Holiness upon three scientists: Albert Bourla, DVM, PhD of Pfizer; Uğur Şahin, MD, PhD of BioNTech and George D. Yancopoulos, MD, PhD of Regeneron, whose extraordinary efforts led to worldwide covid vaccines and therapeutics saving millions of lives. The Hon. Alex M. Azar II, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, will serve as master of ceremonies.
View the Official Invitation (Sponsorship Opportunities and Tickets)
MATINS AND PROCESSION OF ARCHONS AND ARCHONS-ELECT
SUNDAY, OCT 31
8:30AM
Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, Cathedral Undercroft
Archons and Archons-elect will assemble in Cathedral undercroft for a group portrait and additional instructions. Then all Archons will process into the Cathedral together for Matins, Divine Liturgy and the Archon Investiture service.
PATRIARCHAL DIVINE LITURGY AND ARCHON INVESTITURE
SUNDAY, OCT 31
9:45AM–1PM
Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity
The morning begins with the celebration of the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy by His All-Holiness with Archbishop Elpidophoros and members of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese participating. At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, the Archon Classes of 2020 and 2021 will be invested and presented with their Offikia and Cross of Saint Andrew.
ARCHON FELLOWSHIP RECEPTION
SUNDAY, OCT 31
1PM
Cathedral Center Ballroom
Following Divine Liturgy and the Investiture of the Archon Classes, an Archon Fellowship Reception of Thanksgiving hosted by the Order of Saint Andrew will be offered in the adjacent Cathedral Center ballroom.
WEEKEND ATTIRE
Archons and Archons-elect attire for all events: Business
With the exception of the Founders Dinner and the Athenagoras Award Banquet, which are both Black Tie.
Archon Emblems for all events:
Lapel Rosette
Double-Headed Eagle Pocket Insert
Cross of The Order of Saint Andrew
ACCOMMODATIONS
NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS
Book Your Stay
212-586-7000
New York Hilton Midtown
1335 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Group discounted rate is: $269.00 (Code: Archons)
The Hilton Hotel requires proof of vaccinations for entry to all meetings.
DIVINE LITURGY
Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity
337 E 74th St, New York, NY 10021
(212) 288-3215
