PM Pashinyan pays a visit to Vano Siradeghyan’s family

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the family of statesman, writer Vano Siradeghyan, expressed his condolences on the death of the latter, and conveyed his support to the family.

Writer, publicist and politician Vano Siradeghyan died earlier this month aged 75.

Vano Siradeghyan was born on November 13, 1946 in the village of Koti.

He held several high-ranked positions in the 1990s. Between 1992 and 1996 he was Minister of Internal Affairs and Mayor of Yerevan from 1996 to 1998.

After President Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s resignation in February 1998, criminal charges were filed against him. Siradeghyan disappeared in April 2000, and had been wanted by Interpol since.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu