Pope Francis sends a personal message to Lionel Messi

Pope Francis has thanked Leo Messi for sending him a signed Paris Saint-Germain jersey. The 84-year-old sent a special message for the Argentine.

“Lionel Messi, dear brother, thank you for the jersey and the dedication. Thank you for staying grounded. Stay like this. God bless you, you can always count on me,” the pontiff said, as per Telam.

“For Francis, with much love,” Messi’s caption reads.

