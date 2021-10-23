Grammy Award Winner Gil Shaham to perform in Yerevan

Gil Shaham, Grammy Award Winner and one of the prominent violinists of our time will perform in Yerevan on October 32. The concert will take place at Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex as part of “Armenia” International Music festival, Armenia State Symphony Orchestra reported.

The concert program features Jean Sibelius’s Valse Triste (Sad Waltz), Op.44, Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77 by Johannes Brahms and Alexey Shor’s Seascapes for Violin and Symphony Orchestra.

The conductor is Sergey Smbatyan.

To note, “Armenia” International Festival is organized by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and the European Foundation Support of Culturе. Ever since it was launched in 2017, the annual festival has been receiving the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of the Republic of Armenia. The 5th festival of 2021 started on September 29 and the closing concert will be held on October 29. The month-long festival is a wonderful opportunity for enthusiasts of classical music to enjoy the rich repertoire of performances by celebrated artists from around the world.

Panorama.AM