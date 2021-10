Armenian boxer takes silver at European Boxing Championships

Armenian boxer Elida Kocharyan won silver at EUBC Youth (M&W) European Boxing Championships in Budva 2021. As the Boxing Federation reported, the Armenian athlete, competing in the 60kg weight class, lost the final bout to Russian boxer. According to the Federation, Kocharyan is the second boxer of coach Harutyun Nazaryan who recorded a this result at international tournaments. Last year, another Armenian took bronze at the European Boxing Championships,led by Nazaryan.

Panorama.AM